New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 995 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00.

NYSE NEWR opened at $119.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

