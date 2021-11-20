New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

