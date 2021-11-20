NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NHF stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.25.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.