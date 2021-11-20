NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NHF stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $164,063.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 224,932 shares of company stock worth $3,397,929.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

