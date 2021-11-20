NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

