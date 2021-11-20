NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) fell 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.15. 5,037,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 2,149,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXTP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1,132.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

