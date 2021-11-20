NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) PT Raised to C$6.20

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of NextSource Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials stock opened at C$3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$348.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. NextSource Materials has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.30.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.