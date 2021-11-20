Nexus (NXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.61 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $40.95 million and $1.61 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,077,120 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

