Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NFTI remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770. Nofire Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Nofire Technologies Company Profile
