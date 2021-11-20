Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NFTI remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770. Nofire Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Nofire Technologies Company Profile

NoFire Technologies, Inc engages in the development of coatings and textile wrap systems, and provision of intumescent technology and passive fire protection solutions. It offers its products for the construction, industrial, transportation, maritime, military and nuclear industry. The company was founded on July 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Upper Saddle River, NJ.

