Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Shares Down 2.9%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.