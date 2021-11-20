Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 5,325,034 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 913,847 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.