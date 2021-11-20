Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 5,325,034 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.78.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
