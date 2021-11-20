Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $20.90 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

