Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 409,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $44,532,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,838,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of AVAH opened at $7.38 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAH. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.