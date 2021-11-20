Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 210,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 945,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 81,576 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

