Northern Trust Corp Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $465,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,677,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,618,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $465,000.

DFUS stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

