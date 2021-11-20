Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 81.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

