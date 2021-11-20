Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,758 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 744,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after buying an additional 164,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 582,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 60,235 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

