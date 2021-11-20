Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,296 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $357.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

