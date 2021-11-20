Northland Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.12 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

