NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

