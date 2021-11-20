Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 64.8% in October

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NVFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 41,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.