Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $655.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report sales of $655.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.23 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $320,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $926,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 662,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.