Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Nucor stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

