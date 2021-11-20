Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

NUE opened at $112.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.