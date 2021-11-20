Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Entravision Communications worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE:EVC opened at $7.90 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $674.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.