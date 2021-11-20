Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 9,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $2,787,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

I-Mab stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

