Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chuy’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

