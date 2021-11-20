Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.72. 3,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

