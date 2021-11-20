NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.75.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $330.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.72. The stock has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
