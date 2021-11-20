NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $335.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.75.

NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $330.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

