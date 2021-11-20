Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 29.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the first quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

