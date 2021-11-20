O3Swap Price Up 8% Over Last Week (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.50 or 0.07313296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,568.48 or 1.00136040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

