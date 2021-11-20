Observer Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00219829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00089149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

