Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87.44 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $553.51 million and $87.44 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00221540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

