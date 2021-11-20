OIN Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $206,758.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $206,758.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.