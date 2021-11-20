Old Port Advisors Purchases 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $669.00 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $900.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $891.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.