Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

NYSE LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $255.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

