Old Port Advisors Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.16 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.