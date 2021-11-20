Old Port Advisors Sells 175 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.