Omni Price Hits $3.14 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005366 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.06 or 0.00380643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,290 coins and its circulating supply is 562,974 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

