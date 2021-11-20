OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 46.7% in October

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. 2,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

