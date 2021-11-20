OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after buying an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 106,889 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 852,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

