Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. 168,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $850,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.