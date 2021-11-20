Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 9,118 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $42,620.50.

TARA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,215. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARA. Bank of America began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

