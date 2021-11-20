Opium Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003662 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $101,328.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00070117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.55 or 0.07305986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,631.82 or 1.00371946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

