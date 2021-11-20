Oppenheimer Comments on HubSpot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for HubSpot in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

HubSpot stock opened at $822.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $757.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock worth $53,307,462. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.