Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Opthea stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Opthea has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

