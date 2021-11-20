Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Opthea stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Opthea has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
