Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

