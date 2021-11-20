Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.15.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.