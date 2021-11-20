Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $55,722,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 349,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

