Oxygen Market Capitalization Hits $127.93 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $127.93 million and approximately $585,604.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,974,560 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

